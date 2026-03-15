Police Confirm Disruption Of ADC Secretariat Launch In Cross River

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the disruption of the planned official opening of the new secretariat of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Bakassi area of Cross Rivers State.

This follows a sudden disturbance at the venue shortly before the commencement of the event.

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The ceremony had attracted supporters and members of the coalition and was expected to mark a significant moment for the movement as it prepared to formally inaugurate its new office in the Bakassi Local Government Area of the state.

Reports indicated that some unidentified individuals stormed the venue, pulling down canopies, scattering chairs, and damaging parts of the sound system that had been set up for the ceremony.

This created panic among attendees.

The unexpected disruption forced the organisers and participants to suspend the event as people scampered to safety.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Eitokpah, security operatives, including police officers and tactical response teams, were immediately deployed to the scene to restore order and prevent further breakdown of law and order.

Eitokpah noted that the presence of the security personnel helped to bring the situation under control, adding that relevant security agencies would continue to monitor the situation while investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for the disruption.

He said that further developments would be communicated as more information becomes available.

The incident comes ahead of the ADC’s national convention slated for April 14, 2026.

The opposition party also said that its ward congresses would begin on April 7, followed by local government and state congresses ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It explained that the activities formed part of its constitutional responsibility to renew its leadership structures at all levels of the organisation, beginning from the polling units and wards through the local government and state levels, culminating in the convention.

“Forms and further information are available via the official ADC website: www.adc.org.ng

“ADC also urged all party members nationwide to participate actively in the process and to conduct themselves in accordance with the constitution, guidelines, and democratic values of the African Democratic Congress,” the statement added, a statement jointly signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Prince Chinwdu Idigo, and National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Saturday, partly read.