Gov Abiodun Gifts SUVs To Ogun LG Chairmen

The Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has presented Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to the 20 local government chairmen in the state.

Governor Abiodun said the move is in fulfillment of his pledge and aimed at facilitating smooth governance at the grassroots level of development

Speaking through the Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, during the distribution held in Abeokuta, the governor commended the local government chairmen for their efforts in delivering dividends of democracy at the grassroots.

Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with them to improve the welfare and quality of life of Ogun State citizens.

Responding on behalf of the chairmen in the 20 LGAs, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ogun State chapter, Afolasade Adeyemo, described the gesture as a welcome development.

Adeyemo expressed profound appreciation to the governor for fulfilling his pledge.

The Ogun ALGON boss, who also doubles as the Chairman of Odeda Local Government Area, lauded Governor Abiodun’s achievements across key sectors, including education, housing, healthcare, and road infrastructure.

She noted that the governor’s ISEYA mantra has elevated Ogun State to an enviable position and assured that the local government chairmen would continue to work with the state government to make Ogun State the pride of its indigenes, residents, and Nigerians at large.

“The vehicles would enhance our capacity to reach rural communities and effectively address the aspirations and needs of the people at the grassroots,” the ALGCON boss said during the event.