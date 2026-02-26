2027: I’m Ready To Serve,’ ‘Mọdele Sarafa-Yusuf Declares Ogun Governorship Bid

An award-winning journalist and public administrator, ’Mọdele Sarafa-Yusuf, has formally declared her intention to contest the 2027 governorship election in Ogun State.

She pledged what she described as a “managed transition option” rooted in stability, unity, and institutional balance, if elected to succeed Governor Dapo Abiodun.

In an open letter dated February 26, 2026, Sarafa-Yusuf said her decision followed “deep reflection and wide consultation,” adding that she chose a public declaration to remain “honest, and focused on responsibility rather than spectacle.”

“I am presenting myself as the safest option.

“I bring experience working with government institutions and processes, broad appeal and acceptance across different parts of Ogun State, and calm under pressure,” she wrote.

Referencing her relationship with the outgoing governor, Sarafa-Yusuf emphasised continuity over confrontation.

“I have maintained a cordial and respectful relationship with the outgoing governor — the leader of our party. This is because I believe that continuity matters. Order matters. Transitions matter,” she said.

She also addressed zoning debates, particularly agitation from Ogun West, warning against what she termed “unmanaged grievance.”

“Our task is not to choose sides emotionally; it is to prevent a scenario where zoning becomes a blunt instrument that destabilises the entire state. What Ogun needs is inclusion without escalation,” she stated.

Sarafa-Yusuf, who previously contested in 2022 but did not secure her party’s ticket, said she accepted the outcome at the time without destabilising party structures.

“I did not fracture the system. I accepted the outcome, preserved relationships, and stayed engaged,” she wrote.

On the gender question, she acknowledged the broader national context.

“Nigeria has never elected a female governor, and I’m aware of the weight of breaking that ceiling,” she noted, adding, however, that her aspiration “is not about symbolism,” but about capacity and competence.”

If elected, she promised “result-oriented governance,” consolidation of Ogun’s industrial advantage, youth empowerment, infrastructure modernisation, and stronger trust between government and citizens.

“I believe Ogun State is ready for a future built on balance, unity, and effective leadership. I am ready to serve,” she added.

Ogun, one of Nigeria’s industrial hubs, is renowned for its strategic economic position, proximity to Lagos, and expanding infrastructure base.

Abidun, who hails from Ogun East, is expected to complete his second term in office as governor in May 2027.