Ogun @ 50: Gov Abiodun Celebrates Legacy, Progress In State Broadcast

The Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, has described the 50th anniversary of the creation of Ogun State as a moment of deep reflection, gratitude, and renewed commitment to sustained development.

In a statewide broadcast on Tuesday to mark the Golden Jubilee celebration, Governor Abiodun said the milestone underscored five decades of purposeful existence, built on the vision, sacrifices, and collective determination of the people of the Gateway State.

He recalled that Ogun State was created on February 3, 1976, out of the old Western Region, noting that the decision gave birth to a state founded on clarity of purpose and a strong sense of destiny. According to him, the Golden Jubilee offers an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the past while preparing the state for a more prosperous future.

The governor expressed gratitude to Almighty God and paid special tribute to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for leading the nation at a historic moment when several states, including Ogun, are marking 50 years of creation. He prayed for continued wisdom and strength for the President as he implements the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Governor Abiodun highlighted the contributions of past leaders to the growth and stability of the state, acknowledging the roles played by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor Olusegun Osoba, and other civilian and military administrators who guided the state through different phases of its history.

He said Ogun State had earned a reputation as a fountain of excellence, having produced notable national and global figures such as Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Ernest Shonekan, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, and Tai Solarin, among others.

The governor also praised the contributions of women from the state, including Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, describing them as trailblazers who broke barriers and inspired generations.

According to Abiodun, political stability, religious tolerance, and inclusive governance have remained defining strengths of Ogun State, creating a peaceful environment conducive to growth and investment.

He noted that education has consistently been central to the state’s identity, adding that Ogun has evolved into Nigeria’s education capital with numerous federal, state, and private tertiary institutions. He also highlighted the state’s strategic location and growing industrial base as key drivers of economic expansion.

Governor Abiodun said his administration had prioritised infrastructure development, with over 1,600 kilometres of roads constructed or rehabilitated across the state. He added that the Gateway International Airport has been completed and certified, while projects such as the Kajola and Ijebu-Ode Inland Dry Ports and plans for the Olokola Deep Sea Port are expected to further strengthen the state’s economy.

He disclosed that Ogun State’s economy is now estimated at about ₦17 trillion, with Internally Generated Revenue rising from about ₦52 billion in 2020 to approximately ₦250 billion by the end of 2025. He said significant progress had also been recorded in healthcare, education, housing, agriculture, power, security, and social empowerment.

While celebrating the achievements of the past five decades, the governor urged residents to remain united and committed to the state’s continued growth. He called on the youth to carry forward the legacy of hard work and responsibility, while appreciating elders and pioneers for laying a solid foundation.

Governor Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive, transparent, and people-centred governance, describing the Golden Jubilee as both a celebration and a call to renewal for all citizens of Ogun State.