Six Dead, 23 Injured In Lagos–Ibadan Expressway Crash

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of six passengers in a road crash around the Four Square Camp along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, while 23 others sustained injuries.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, Odunsin Afolabi, confirmed this in a statement on Monday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“The incident occurred at about 11:27 hours. The response time was two minutes before the rescue team from the Federal Road Safety Corps Ogunmakin Unit Command got to the scene. A trailer, DAF CF 380, with registration number SNA 287 XA, was involved in the lone crash,” he said.

“A total of 29 persons were involved: 23 were injured while six were killed.”

Afolabi attributed the cause of the accident to fatigue and speeding, which led to loss of control.

He also warned against mixed loading of cattle and passengers, noting that it often makes it difficult to separate humans and goods during transit, which may result in loss of lives.

The injured and the deceased were taken to Oreoluwa Hospital, GOFAMINT Camp, Ogunmakin, and Victory Hospital, Ogere.

The FRSC has admonished all motorists to regularly service and inspect commercial vehicles, especially heavy trailers. Drivers are urged to maintain safe speeds, keep control of their vehicles—particularly on expressways—and observe all road safety regulations.