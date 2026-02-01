Police Recover 415 Live Cartridges, Arrest Suspect, Bus Passengers In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has recovered a significant stockpile of live ammunition and arrested a suspect, along with others who obstructed the police in the performance of their lawful duties.

‎‎This was contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Akwa Ibom state police command, DSP Timfon John.

‎“On 23rd January, 2026, at about 2300 hours, operatives of the Command, while on routine stop-and-search patrol along the Calabar–Itu Highway, intercepted a commercial bus with registration number ARR600ZY, en route Calabar,” the statement read.

“During a thorough search of the vehicle, a carton containing Four Hundred and Fifteen (415) live cartridges was recovered. The vehicle was driven by one Ikenna, with passengers on board.

“Upon interrogation, the driver claimed that the ammunition was not his but was allegedly conveyed as a waybill consignment to an unidentified person in Calabar.”

‎The Command’s spokesperson stated that in the course of the operation, a commuter identified as Excel obstructed officers in the lawful discharge of their duties by engaging in provocative conduct.

She noted that another commuter, one Bright, who claimed to be an official of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) but failed to produce a valid identification, joined in assaulting the police officers.

According to the Command, both individuals were promptly arrested.

“Upon further investigations, One Ndubisi Raphael ‘m’, a 36-year-old indigene of Nyaje village of Akamkpa LGA, Cross River State, was subsequently arrested in Calabar and taken into police custody,” she said/

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azae, has ordered a discreet and thorough investigation to unravel the source and intended use of the recovered ammunition, with a view to prosecuting all persons found culpable.

‎He also reiterated the Command’s resolve to combat the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition and warned members of the public against obstructing police officers in the lawful execution of their duties.

‎The Commissioner assured residents that the Command remains committed to maintaining peace, public safety, and security across Akwa Ibom State.