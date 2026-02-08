Police Arrest 23 Suspects, Recover Illicit Drugs In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested 23 male suspects in connection with criminal activities and recovered large quantities of suspected illicit drugs during a raid of black spots at the Ibaka Fishing Port.

The operation, carried out by operatives of the Command, followed actionable intelligence and targeted suspected criminal hideouts within the Ibaka axis.

According to a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, the raid was conducted between 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 February 2025, and 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, 6 February 2025.

“Between 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, 5th February 2025, and 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, 6th February 2025, operatives of the Command, acting on credible information, carried out a strategic night operation targeting criminal hideouts within the Ibaka axis,” the statement read.

The force spokesperson disclosed that several identified black spots within the Ibaka Fishing Port were searched during the operation, leading to the arrest of “Sampson Newstyle, Godgift Benabinte, Michael Asukwo, Prince Ene, Goodnews Asukwo, Golden Edu, and 17 other suspects.”

Items recovered from the suspects include “large commercial quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, chemically enhanced variants of the same substance, illicit locally brewed drinks, as well as containers and devices used for inhaling hard drugs.”

The Police spokesperson noted that investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of the suspects’ involvement in criminal activities and to identify other individuals connected to the drug network operating in the area.

He added that the Ibaka axis remains calm, with enhanced patrols and surveillance deployed to forestall any resurgence of criminal activity.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against drug abuse, trafficking and other criminal acts, warning that sustained intelligence-led operations will continue across the state until all criminal black spots are dismantled.