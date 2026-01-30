Dapo Abiodun Clears Air On Ogun Oil Exploration

The Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has cautioned against attempts to create division among residents of Tongegi Island and across the state over ongoing oil exploration activities in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state

Governor Abiodun gave the warning while commissioning the Abeokuta–Obalende and Osinubi New Roads in Ijebu-Ode.

He clarified that the oil drilling exercise is being carried out by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and not by the Ogun State Government, as being peddled in some quarters.

Abiodun explained that although hydrocarbon deposits have been identified in parts of Ogun Waterside, including Tongegi Island, their commercial viability is yet to be established.

He also dismissed claims that funds meant for oil exploration had been diverted, describing such allegations as misleading and politically motivated.

According to the governor, the discovery followed reports of crude-like substances seeping from the ground, which prompted technical investigations by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

READ ALSO: [Awujale Selection] Gov Abiodun Denies Allegations Of Threats, Intimidation

“After conducting preliminary tests, they informed me that oil had been discovered in Ogun State. However, drilling is necessary to confirm whether it exists in commercial quantity, and that process was approved by the President,” he said.

According to him, security around the drilling area has been significantly strengthened, noting that a Naval Base has already been established near the oil well to safeguard national assets.

The governor expressed concern over what he described as misrepresentation of his comments in some sections of the media, which he said sparked unnecessary controversy.

“At no time did I say that commercial drilling had commenced at Tongegi Island. What we have are promising indications, not confirmation of commercial quantity,” he stressed.

The governor revealed that a Naval post has also been established at Tongegi Island, with approval granted by the Chief of Naval Staff for a Forward Operating Base to reinforce Nigeria’s territorial presence in the area.

Commending President Bola Tinubu, the governor said the revival of the Olokola Deep Sea Port project would significantly boost Ogun State’s economic prospects.

The governor said the President has directed visible progress on the project within the next year.

On infrastructure development, Abiodun reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving road networks across the state, stating that performance — not rhetoric — remains the government’s response to criticism.