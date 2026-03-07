Federal PCC Commissioner Akinleye Demands Issue-Based Campaigns Ahead Of 2027 Poll

The Federal Commissioner for Public Complaints Commission in Ogun State, Morakinyo Akinleye, has warned political aspirants, party leaders, actors, and their supporters against violence and campaign of calumny ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said that the campaign should be devoid of hate speech, ethnic or sub ethnic prejudices, and conducted with decorum, substance, and respect for the rule of law, with a clear focus on the developmental agenda for peace and development.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, he affirmed that elections should not be turned into arenas for character assassination, personal attacks, and misinformation, adding that such tactics undermined democratic institutions and destroyed public confidence in the political system

Akinleye encouraged candidates to give actionable plans that directly addressed the needs and goals of residents, have clear manifestos, and participate in productive debates.

“Ogun State has long been recognized as a beacon of intellectualism, progressive thought, and political maturity within the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and even reference point globally,” he said.

“From the legacies of revered statesmen to the present democratic dispensation, our State has consistently demonstrated that politics can and must be conducted with decorum, substance, and respect for the rule of law; we need to tow the same line of engagement.

“In my capacity as the State’s Ombudsman and Honourable Federal Commissioner, whose responsibility, among others, is to promote social justice, peace and stability, as well as to ensure administrative justice in the State, I hereby call on all aspirants and candidates across political parties to pursue their ambitions through issue-based campaigns.

“Therefore, let the conversation center on: Concrete policy alternatives, practical economic strategies, youth empowerment and employment initiatives, security, and community safety. Education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. Fiscal responsibility and transparency.

“The electorate of Ogun State deserves campaigns built on ideas, not insults; on programs, not propaganda; on vision, not violence. The campaign should be devoid of ethnic or sub ethnic prejudices, but an inclusive one.

“Elections must not be reduced to battlegrounds of personal attacks, character assassination, misinformation, or divisive rhetoric. Such approaches erode public trust and weaken democratic institutions.

“Instead, candidates are encouraged to articulate clear manifestos, engage in constructive debates, and present measurable plans that speak directly to the needs and aspirations of our people.”