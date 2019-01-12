CCB Files Criminal Charges Against Chief Justice Of Nigeria, Says CCT



 

The Code of Conduct Bureau has filed criminal charges against the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Justice Onnoghen is facing six charges bordering on failure to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, among other charges.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Ibrahim Alhassan, the charges were served on the CJN on Friday.

Mr Alhassan added that they were based on a petition signed by the Executive Secretary of the anti-corruption research data-based initiative, Dennis Aghanya.

The CCT says Justice Onnoghen will be arraigned on Monday, January 14.

See a copy of the petition below.



