Full Charges Against CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has said it would commence the trial of Justice Walter Onnoghen on Monday, January 14, on six charges.

According to the CCT the charges were filed before it by the Code of Conduct Bureau, based on a petition signed by the Executive Secretary of the anti-corruption research data-based initiative, Dennis Aghanya.

READ ALSO: South-South Governors Call Emergency Meeting Over Planned Trial Of Justice Onnoghen

The six charges, bordering on the alleged failure of the CJN to declare his assets and operating a domiciliary account, can be found below: