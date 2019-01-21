FG Removes Baffa, Reinstates Bogoro As Executive Secretary Of TETFUND

The Federal Government has removed Bichi Baffa and approved the reinstatement of Professor Suleiman Bogoro as the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

This was disclosed on Monday in a statement from the Office of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The statement says that the reinstatement of Prof. Bogoro is with immediate effect and with the same terms and conditions as it were in his previous appointment as stipulated in the TETFUND staff conditions of service.

Prof. Suleiman Bogoro was the Executive Secretary of TETFUND between April 2014 and February 2016.