Nominees For Academy Awards Unveiled [See Full List]

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were unveiled Tuesday, with Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma”, “The Favourite” leading the pack with 10 each, followed by musical romance “A Star Is Born” with eight

Below are the nominees in key categories for the 91st Academy Awards, to be handed out on February 24 in Hollywood.

Best Picture:

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best Director:

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Actor:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Best Actress:

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Capernaum” (Lebanon)

“Cold War” (Poland)

“Never Look Away” (Germany)

“Roma” (Mexico)

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

Best Animated Feature:

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Documentary Feature:

“Free Solo”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Favourite” – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

“First Reformed” – Paul Schrader

“Green Book” – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

“Roma” – Alfonso Cuaron

“Vice” – Adam McKay

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Joel and Ethan Coen

“BlacKkKlansman” – Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

“If Beale Street Could Talk” – Barry Jenkins

“A Star Is Born” – Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth and Will Fetters

Best Original Score

“Black Panther” – Ludwig Goransson

“BlacKkKlansman” – Terence Blanchard

“If Beale Street Could Talk” – Nicholas Britell

“Isle of Dogs” – Alexandre Desplat

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight” from “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Films with more than five nominations

“Roma” – 10

“The Favourite” – 10

“A Star Is Born” – 8

“Vice” – 8

“Black Panther” – 7

“BlacKkKlansman” – 6

“Green Book” – 5

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – 5