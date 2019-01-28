General Elections: INEC Releases Full List Of Accredited Observer Groups

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a list of 144 domestic and foreign observer groups accredited to monitor how the forthcoming general elections are conducted.

INEC made a full list of the accredited observers on its official website.

The list comprised of 116 domestic observers and 28 international observers.

The electoral umpire advised all the accredited observers to operate within the binding code of conduct for election observers.

The commission said, “NEC reserves the right to cancel and withdraw the accreditation of any organisation if its members or agents breach the code of conduct.”

Below is the full list of observers as accredited by INEC.