Sultan of Sokoto Calls On Politicians To Address Insecurity, Poverty

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar has charged politicians to confront and address issues of insecurity, poverty and unemployment troubling the country.

Sultan Abubakar made the call on Monday when he received in audience the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and leaders of the party who were at his palace for a courtesy visit.

In his remarks, the Sultan urged politicians to commit themselves to a peaceful election and also keep to their campaign promises when they get elected into their respective offices.

He also encouraged security agencies to ensure they play a non-partisan role in the coming elections.