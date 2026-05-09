2027: Atiku, Amaechi, Hayatudeen Pick Up ADC Presidential Nomination Forms

The race for the 2027 elections is gathering pace in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after three presidential hopefuls – Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen – purchased their nomination forms between Friday and Saturday, signifying their interest in the ticket.

Hayatu-Deen was the first to pick up the nomination form, becoming the first presidential aspirant of the ADC for the 2027 presidential election.

“A renowned economist, banker, investor, and corporate leader from Borno State, Hayatu-Deen brings decades of experience in economic management, financial transformation, and national development,” the ADC wrote about the aspirant who was received by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters and party faithful.

Atiku, a former vice president, has also joined the race and is expected to submit his form on Monday at the ADC Secretariat in Abuja.

“H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has officially received his payment receipt to contest under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election,” the party wrote in a statement on its X handle.

“This development marks another significant moment in the growing movement for national renewal, democratic inclusion, and people-driven leadership within the ADC.”

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Oyegun Picks Form for Amaechi

His Excellency Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi picked the Presidential Nomination Form of the African Democratic Congress at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The form was picked by his excellency chief John Oyegun in the company of former Minister of Environment Mohammed… pic.twitter.com/yC6aFPUKCV — African Democratic Congress (@ADCNig) May 9, 2026

Amaechi, who served as Rivers State governor and later worked as a minister under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, picked his form to contest the ADC presidential primary earlier in the week.

A chieftain of the opposition party, John Oyegun, picked the form on his behalf. He was accompanied by a former minister of environment, Mohammed Abdullahi; Senator Nura Abatemi; Ike Bishop Okoronkwo (CEO, Bishop Plus Media Services); and other notable Nigerians and political stakeholders.

The development comes less than one year before the 2027 presidential elections and weeks before parties conduct conventions to pick their candidates for the exercise.

ADC is one of the main opposition parties in the country, but recently saw two former presidential candidates, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, leave the party’s fold.