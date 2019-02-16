Postponement: We Will Not Be Discouraged – Fela Durotoye

The presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, Fela Durotoye has urged Nigerians not to be discouraged following the postponement of elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Durotoye condemned INEC’s decision and encouraged the people not to go into despair.

He said the incident emphasises the need for a ‘New Nigeria’.

Durotoye said Nigeria needs to transform into a nation in which technology will make it easy for people to vote.

He added that with the aid of technology, people could transfer their PVCs and even vote from the diaspora.

Taking a swipe at the legislature, Durotoye said they amassing of wealth at the expense of the people is one of the reasons the INEC could not deliver on its mandate.

He reiterated that the nation is in dire need of a reformation, saying “we will not be discouraged”.