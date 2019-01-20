Ezekwesili, Durotoye, Moghalu Answer Emmanuella’s Question At Debate

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The presidential candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Democracy (ANN), and Young Progressives Party (YPP) have answered a question asked by child comedian, Emmanuella Samuel about their plans on improving the quality of education in government schools.

Oby Ezekwesili of the ACPN said that her plans for improving the quality of education when she gets into office will be to improve the skills of teachers in the public schools and the curriculum of these schools.

She explained that the quality of the teachers is dependent on the kind of training that teachers get.

She said that her government will ensure that there are programmes put in place for teachers to enhance their skills such as Colleges of Education and Nigerian Teachers Institute.

For Fela Durtotoye of ANN, he said that when he gets into office, one of the ways he will improve the quality of education in government schools is by providing a free transport system for children to schools and from schools back to the bus stops close to their homes.

While Kingsley Moghalu of YPP, said that he will be an education president by ensuring that secondary schools in Nigeria are free.

He emphasised the need for the public schools to be invested in, saying “It is what you put in that you get out”.

The Presidential candidates revealed their plans for the educational sector during the Presidential debate organised by NEDG/ BON.