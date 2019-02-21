72.7 Million Nigerians Collected PVCs – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has revealed that a total of 72,775,502 million Nigerians have collected Permanent Voter Cards for the General Elections.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced the total figure of PVCs collected during his daily briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The number of PVCs collected represents 86.36 percent of the 84,004,084 Nigerians that registered to vote.

According to INEC, 11,228,582 PVCs were not collected for the polls.

