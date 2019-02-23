Buhari Wins His Polling Unit In Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has won the election in his polling unit (Kofa Baru polling unit (03) Sarkin Yara Ward A), in Daura Local Government area of Katsina state.

The presiding officer, a corp member, Aliyu Abdullahi announced that Buhari polled 523 votes, while Atiku got 3votes.

READ ALSO: Atiku Loses His Polling Unit To Buhari

For the Katsina North Senatorial election, APC’s candidate, Ahmad Baba Kaita polled 248, Mani Nasarawa (PDP) got 2 and Mohammed Lawal Nalado of the Accord Party polled 263.

While in the race for the House of Representatives, the PDP got 2 and APC had 258 votes.