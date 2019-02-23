PHOTOS: Nigerians Turn Up For Polls After Delay
Nigerians turn up at various polling units across the country on Saturday morning to elect their leaders for another four years, after the elections were postponed.
Some electorates arrived at their polling units as early as 6am, even ahead of the electoral officers conducting the polls.
The Presidential and National Assembly elections are holding today while that of the governorship and state house of assembly will take place on March 9.
See the pictures below;