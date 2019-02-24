Gunmen Kill Four In Taraba Village

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen in Kambari Amar village of Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State after the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, who confirmed the incident, said the victims were killed while on their way back to their various homes after casting their votes in the elections.

According to the police spokesperson, the command has beefed up security in the affected area.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state have begun trading blame over the killing, accusing each other of masterminding the action.

READ ALSO: Hoodlums Attack Polling Unit In Nasarawa

“We are very much aware that the attack was carried out by the PDP knowing fully well that they have lost that part of the local government council to our dear party, the APC,” said the APC spokesperson, Aaron Arthimas.

But in a swift reaction, the spokesperson of the PDP, Inuwa Bakari, said the attack had nothing to do with his political party, “because the election was peacefully conducted in the area and the state as a whole.”

“He added that the area where the incident occurred had been a flashpoint, where armed bandits usually carried out their dastardly acts.