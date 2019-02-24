YIAGA Decries Low Voter Turnout In Elections

The Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth, and Advancement (YIAGA) has condemned what it described as the low turnout of voters in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The election observer group said based on its estimates and projections, the 2019 elections held on February 23, 2019 experienced less turnout of voters than in 2015.

While the group’s preliminary report on the polls in Abuja, the board chairman of YIAGA, Dr. Hussaini Abdu, noted that Nigeria missed the opportunity to improve on the feat achieved in the 2015 elections.

YIAGA attributed this development to what it said was significant incidents of vote buying, ballot box snatching, interference by party agents and late arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission officials and election materials to polling units.

The group promised that it would verify the accuracy of the results when they are ultimately declared by INEC.

Abdu said, “Political party agents deployed to the polling units should remain through the voting and counting processes and should continue to conduct themselves in a professional manner.”

YIAGA commended Nigerians for their resilience and commitment to vote in the elections, urging them to remain peaceful and vigilant to ensure their votes count.