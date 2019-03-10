Nationals On Board Crashed Ethiopian Plane

Updated March 10, 2019
Rescue team collect bodies in bags at the crash site of Ethiopia Airlines near Bishoftu, a town some 60 kilometers southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 10, 2019.  Michael TEWELDE / AFP

 

Herewith the latest breakdown of the nationalities of most among the 157 people aboard Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines ET 302 which crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.

The list of 35 nationalities was tweeted by Ethiopian Airlines, with no distinction made between the 149 passengers and eight crew.



The count is not final.

Africa 

Kenya     32

Ethiopia   9

Egypt      6

Morocco    2

Djibouti   1

Mozambique 1

Rwanda     1

Sudan      1

Somalia    1

Togo       1

Uganda     1

Nigeria    1

 Americas 

Canada        18

United States  8

 Asia 

China     8

India     4

Indonesia 1

Nepal     1

 Europe 

Italy    8

France   7

Britain  7

Germany  5

Slovakia 4

Russia   3

Austria  3

Sweden   3

Spain    2

Poland   2

Belgium  1

Ireland  1

Norway   1

Serbia   1

 Middle East 

Israel       2

Saudi Arabia 1

Yemen        1

 Other 

UN passport  1

 TOTAL 

150

AFP



