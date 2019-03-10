Nationals On Board Crashed Ethiopian Plane
Herewith the latest breakdown of the nationalities of most among the 157 people aboard Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines ET 302 which crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday morning.
The list of 35 nationalities was tweeted by Ethiopian Airlines, with no distinction made between the 149 passengers and eight crew.
The count is not final.
Africa
Kenya 32
Ethiopia 9
Egypt 6
Morocco 2
Djibouti 1
Mozambique 1
Rwanda 1
Sudan 1
Somalia 1
Togo 1
Uganda 1
Nigeria 1
Americas
Canada 18
United States 8
Asia
China 8
India 4
Indonesia 1
Nepal 1
Europe
Italy 8
France 7
Britain 7
Germany 5
Slovakia 4
Russia 3
Austria 3
Sweden 3
Spain 2
Poland 2
Belgium 1
Ireland 1
Norway 1
Serbia 1
Middle East
Israel 2
Saudi Arabia 1
Yemen 1
Other
UN passport 1
TOTAL
150
AFP