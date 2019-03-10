Updates: Governorship Election Results For Kano
The collation of results has kicked-off in Kano State which has 44 Local Government Areas.
The race for the governorship position is majorly between the incumbent governor, Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Below are some of the results.
1. Madobi
APC. 24,491
PDP. 24,309
2. Bebeji
APC. 17,418
PDP. 18,533
3. Kunchi
APC. 16,157
PDP. 13,171
PRP. 27
4. Danbatta
APC. 24,696
PDP. 18,696
PRP. 2,793
5. Karaye
APC. 18,770
PDP. 17,163
PRP. 838
6. Albasu
APC 25,358
PDP 18,401
7. Garko
APC 16,952
PDP 12,295
8. Bunkure
APC 20, 407
PDP 20,222
9. Rano
APC 16, 694
PDP 14, 892
10. Bagwai
APC, 20,768
PDP 18,511
11. Kibiya
APC 15,760
PDP 17,373
13. Tsanyawa
APC 21,972
PDP 11,501
14. GWARZO
APC: 27,015
PDP 24,773
15. TOFA
APC 17,506
PDP 13,885
16. Gabasawa
APC. 18,215
PDP. 14,679
17. Shanono
APC. 20,691
PDP. 14,503
18. Kabo
APC. 27,522
PDP. 26,233
19. Sumaila
APC. 23,934
PDP. 16,606
20. Makoda
APC: 22,788
PDP: 9,253
21. Ajingi
APC – 17, 711
PDP – 14, 485
22. Gezawa
APC. 20,642
PDP. 24,151