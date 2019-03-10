Updates: Governorship Election Results For Kano

Updated March 10, 2019
Voters in Kano state on March 9, 2019.

 

The collation of results has kicked-off in Kano State which has 44 Local Government Areas.

The race for the governorship position is majorly between the incumbent governor, Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Updates: Governorship Election Results For Sokoto

Below are some of the results.

1. Madobi

APC. 24,491
PDP. 24,309

2. Bebeji

APC. 17,418
PDP. 18,533

3. Kunchi

APC. 16,157
PDP. 13,171
PRP. 27

4. Danbatta

APC. 24,696
PDP. 18,696
PRP. 2,793

5. Karaye

APC. 18,770
PDP. 17,163
PRP. 838

6. Albasu

APC 25,358
PDP 18,401

7. Garko

APC 16,952
PDP 12,295

8. Bunkure

APC 20, 407
PDP 20,222

9. Rano

APC 16, 694
PDP 14, 892

10. Bagwai

APC, 20,768
PDP 18,511

11. Kibiya

APC 15,760
PDP 17,373

13. Tsanyawa

APC 21,972
PDP 11,501

14. GWARZO

APC: 27,015
PDP 24,773

15. TOFA

APC 17,506
PDP 13,885

16. Gabasawa

APC. 18,215
PDP. 14,679

17. Shanono

APC. 20,691
PDP. 14,503

18. Kabo

APC. 27,522
PDP. 26,233

19. Sumaila

APC. 23,934
PDP. 16,606

20. Makoda

APC: 22,788
PDP: 9,253

21. Ajingi

APC – 17, 711
PDP – 14, 485

22. Gezawa

APC. 20,642
PDP. 24,151



