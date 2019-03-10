Updates: Governorship Election Results For Kano

The collation of results has kicked-off in Kano State which has 44 Local Government Areas.

The race for the governorship position is majorly between the incumbent governor, Umar Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Abba Kabir-Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Below are some of the results.

1. Madobi

APC. 24,491

PDP. 24,309

2. Bebeji

APC. 17,418

PDP. 18,533

3. Kunchi

APC. 16,157

PDP. 13,171

PRP. 27

4. Danbatta

APC. 24,696

PDP. 18,696

PRP. 2,793

5. Karaye

APC. 18,770

PDP. 17,163

PRP. 838

6. Albasu

APC 25,358

PDP 18,401

7. Garko

APC 16,952

PDP 12,295

8. Bunkure

APC 20, 407

PDP 20,222

9. Rano

APC 16, 694

PDP 14, 892

10. Bagwai

APC, 20,768

PDP 18,511

11. Kibiya

APC 15,760

PDP 17,373

13. Tsanyawa

APC 21,972

PDP 11,501

14. GWARZO

APC: 27,015

PDP 24,773

15. TOFA

APC 17,506

PDP 13,885

16. Gabasawa

APC. 18,215

PDP. 14,679

17. Shanono

APC. 20,691

PDP. 14,503

18. Kabo

APC. 27,522

PDP. 26,233

19. Sumaila

APC. 23,934

PDP. 16,606

20. Makoda

APC: 22,788

PDP: 9,253

21. Ajingi

APC – 17, 711

PDP – 14, 485

22. Gezawa

APC. 20,642

PDP. 24,151