BREAKING: Okowa Re-Elected As Delta State Governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, winner of the governorship election in Delta State.

Professor Seth Acrajaja of the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa state, who served as the Returning Officer declared the results at the INEC office in Asaba

Governor Okowa won 23 Local Government Areas, polling 925, 274 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Great Ogboru who emerged second with 215,938 votes.

Ogboru won in two Local Government Areas in the state.