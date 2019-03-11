El-Rufai Re-Elected As Governor Of Kaduna

Updated March 11, 2019

 

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has been re-elected as the governor of the state.

The State Collation Officer, Professor Mohammed Bello, declared him winner of the governorship election on Monday.

According to Bello,  El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 1, 045,427 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 814,168 votes.



