El-Rufai Re-Elected As Governor Of Kaduna

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has been re-elected as the governor of the state.

The State Collation Officer, Professor Mohammed Bello, declared him winner of the governorship election on Monday.

According to Bello, El-Rufai of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 1, 045,427 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Ashiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 814,168 votes.