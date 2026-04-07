Kaduna ADC Raises Alarm Over Alleged Political Persecution Of El-Rufai, Others

The Kaduna State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused authorities of orchestrating a sustained pattern of political pressure against former governor Nasir El-Rufai and other opposition figures in the state.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Kaduna, ADC chieftain and ex-Commissioner of Education, Professor Muhammad Sani-Bello, expressed “grave concern” over what it described as politically motivated actions undermining democratic norms.

The ADC alleged that recent developments surrounding El-Rufai were not isolated incidents but part of a broader strategy to weaken his political influence. Among the issues cited were his exclusion from a ministerial position, proceedings by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, and the arrest and detention of several of his associates.

The party specifically mentioned individuals, including Bashir Saidu, Ja’afar Ibrahim Sani, Jimi Lawal, and Aisha Galadima, as among those affected.

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The ADC further alleged that anti-corruption and security agencies—including the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Department of State Services (DSS)—were being used in ways that create the perception of selective enforcement.

According to the party, prolonged detention, altered bail conditions, and questioned judicial processes point to potential abuse of institutions and erosion of public trust.

Claims Of Rights Violations

The opposition party also highlighted what it described as violations of human rights and due process, citing El-Rufai’s extended detention and repeated transfers across locations.

It stressed that such actions raise concerns about fairness, proportionality, and adherence to the rule of law.

Beyond El-Rufai, the ADC claimed there is a widening clampdown on opposition voices across Kaduna State. It pointed to reported arrests, intimidation, and interference in party structures, as well as alleged restrictions on the establishment of party offices.

The party also referenced controversies at the national level involving party leadership, including issues linked to former Senate President David Mark, which it said further complicate concerns about institutional neutrality.

It called for the immediate end to what it described as harassment and politically motivated prosecutions, as well as the release of individuals it considers unlawfully detained. It also urged authorities to uphold due process, maintain institutional independence, and ensure a free and competitive democratic space.

The ADC called on relevant authorities, civil society groups, and the international community to closely monitor developments in Kaduna State.

It warned that continued pressure on opposition figures could undermine democratic pluralism and public trust in governance if not addressed.