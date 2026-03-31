ICPC Arraigns El-Rufai At Kaduna Court Over Alleged Corruption

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned the former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, before a state high court over multiple corruption-related allegation.

The case comes barely three days after the former governor buried his late mother, who passed away in Egypt.

The former governor is being charged for alleged abuse of office, fraud and intent to commit fraud and conferring undue advantage while in office.

The charges stem from investigations into alleged financial misconduct during his tenure as governor between 2015 and 2023.

ICPC arrested El-Rufai on February 18, 2026. After 34 days in their custody, he was arraigned on March 24, 2026 at the Federal High Court in Kaduna alongside a co-defendant Joel Adoga.

During the Court proceeding, El-Rufai’s legal team led by Barrister Ubong Akpan reminded the court of their client’s petition against the judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa which is pending before the National Judicial Council.

Justice Aikawa ruled he would at least conduct the arraignment of the two defendants, and hear the matter of his recusal based on a formal application. The court later adjourned proceedings to March 31st, 2026 for hearing of the bail application and any other application filed on behalf of El-Rufai and his co- defendant, Joel Adoga.

The case has attracted public attention following the ICPC’s controversial release of El-Rufai from custody on compassionate grounds to enable him attend his mother’s burial, despite a subsisting court remand order.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain since received condolence messages from top dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu.

Others include the Vice-President Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), more than 10 governors, including Senator Uba Sani, his estranged ally. They all took part in the funeral activities.

Key ADC chieftains such as Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President David Mark; former Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, former Ministers Abubakar Malami, Isa Pantami, Rotimi Amaechi, Rauf Aregbesola, among others condoled him personally.

On Tuesday, El-Rufai was arraigned before a Kaduna State High Court, alongside one Amadu Sule, for alleged offences ranging from abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud to conferring undue advantage, among others.

The commission is expected to later take him to the Federal High Court in Kaduna, where his bail application is expected to be heard.