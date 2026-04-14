Federal High Court Grants El-Rufai Bail

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State has granted the former governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, bail.

He is being charged for alleged financial misconduct, including deposits into his domiciliary account and how his earnings were handled by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

However, El-Rufai’s bail application was stalled at the Kaduna State High Court, as the presiding judge, Justice Darius Khobo, has reserved ruling on the bail application to April 21, 2026.

The former governor is being arraigned before the state high court on multiple charges bordering on alleged fraud and abuse of office levelled against him by the ICPC.

El-Rufai was brought before the state court on Monday, April 13, 2026, by ICPC operatives and personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS). He is facing an amended nine-count charge after the prosecution reviewed its initial filing.

According to documents from the Kaduna State High Court, one of the key allegations is that the former governor authorised the release of about ₦11 billion from Kaduna State funds to an unregistered entity for a proposed light rail project that was never executed.

The prosecution also accused El-Rufai of approving and receiving ₦289.8 million as severance allowance, an amount said to be far above the legally approved entitlement of about ₦20 million, thereby conferring undue financial benefit on himself.

In another count, he is alleged to have mismanaged over $1.08 million, part of a World Bank loan granted to Kaduna State, in contravention of the terms governing the facility.

El-Rufai has denied all allegations.

During the court session on Monday, the defence team, led by Barrister Ubong Akpan, raised concerns over the late service of the amended charges, noting that they were only made available in court.

This development led the presiding judge, Justice Darius Khobo, to adjourn to allow the defence adequate time to review the new filings.