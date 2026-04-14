ADC Crisis: Supreme Court To Hear Leadership Suit On April 22

The Supreme Court has fixed April 22 for a hearing in the appeal filed by the group, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, over the leadership tussle in the party.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Mohammed Garba, chose the date after granting an accelerated hearing.

The Apex Court also ordered counsel to the former Senate President, Jibril Okutepa, to file the appellant’s brief and serve it on Wednesday.

It ordered the respondents to each file and serve on the appellant a respondent’s brief within three days of being served with the appellant’s brief.

Okutepa, according to the court, is to file a reply brief, if need be, within one day of being served with the respondents’ briefs.

Mark’s appeal is against the March 12 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which dismissed his appeal against the September 4, 2025, ruling by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja, refusing to grant some injunctive reliefs contained in an ex parte application filed by a chieftain of the party, Nafiu Bala Gombe.

More to follow…