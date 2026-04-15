DSS Re-Arraigns Malami, Son Over Alleged Terrorism

The Department of State Services has re-arraigned a former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his son, Abdulaziz, before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on an amended charge bordering on alleged terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

At the day’s hearing, counsel to the DSS, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), told the court that an amended charge had been filed to replace an earlier one on which they had been arraigned.

Kehinde applied to withdraw the earlier charge and requested that the amended one be read to the defendant for the pleas to be taken afresh.

Counsel for the defendants, Shaibu Aruwa (SAN), confirmed that his clients were served with the amended charge and agreed that the fresh charge be read to the defendants.

Malami and his son are alleged to have, in December 2025, prepared to commit acts of terrorism by having in their possession and without a licence, a Sturm Magnum 17 – 0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of cartridges, and 27 expended Redstar.

Counts in the amended charge partly read, “That you Abubakar Malami, adult, male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, adult, male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did engage in preparation to commit acts of terrorism by having in your possession and without license, a Sturm Magnum 17 – 0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of cartridges and 27 expended Redstar and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 29 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“That you, Abubakar Malami, adult, male, and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, adult, male, sometime in December, 2025, at Geeze Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire amongst yourselves in preparation to commit acts of terrorism by having in your possession and without a license a Sturm Magnum 17 – 0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of cartridges and 27 expended Redstar, contrary to Section 26 (1) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act) 2022 and punishable under Section 26 (3) (a) and (b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition Act) 2022.”

When the charge was read out to them, they both pleaded not guilty, following which the DSS’ counsel sought a date for the commencement of trial.

The defence counsel did not object to a date for trial, but prayed the court to allow the defendants to remain on the bail earlier granted to them by the court, on the conditions they had met.

With Kehinde not opposing Aruwa’s oral application, Justice Abdulmalik held that the defendants should continue on the bail earlier granted them on February 27 which conditions they had met.

She, therefore, adjourned till May 26 and June 15 for trial.