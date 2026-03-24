VIDEO: EFCC Officials Take Over Malami’s Abuja Residence

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday blocked access to the Abuja residence of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, taking possession of the property.

Residents and visitors were reportedly prevented from accessing the street as the anti-graft agency mounted a heavy security presence.

The agency confirmed that its operatives are acting on a lawful court order firmly grounded in judicial authority.

This development comes on the heels of recent operations by security agencies targeting several of the former minister’s assets across the Federal Capital Territory. Operatives had earlier, on Monday, marked the property for forfeiture.

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