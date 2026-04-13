ADC Rejects Malami-Led Congress In Kebbi

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State has rejected the party’s congress held on Saturday, describing it as illegal and a violation of a subsisting court order.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the faction’s secretary, Adamu Aliyu, dismissed the exercise conducted by a rival group loyal to former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, insisting that the organisers lacked legal backing to act on behalf of the party.

“We do not recognise them as executives of ADC in Kebbi, and we also do not recognise their congress because it will not stand, having violated a valid court order issued against them long before Malami officially joined the party,” Aliyu said.

He maintained that the court had earlier restrained the faction led by Sufiyanu Bala from parading themselves as leaders of the party in the state, rendering any action taken by the group null and void.

“According to the law, no congress was held on Saturday because those who conducted it are not legally recognized and therefore have no right to organise such an exercise,” he added.

Aliyu further alleged that Abdulrazaq Iko remains the authentic state chairman of the party, as recognised by both the court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The congress they claim to have conducted was not supervised by INEC, and as such, it is invalid,” he added.

He also noted that the faction would await the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings before conducting any legitimate congress, stressing that due process must be followed.

Iko, in a separate remark, urged party members and supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.

“We urge our supporters and executives to remain peaceful and await further directives as we allow the court to determine the matter,” he said.