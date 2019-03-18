Suarez Suffers Badly Sprained Ankle – Valverde

Channels Television  
Updated March 18, 2019
Barcelona’s Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez gestures during the Spanish league football match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on March 17, 2019. JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

 

Luis Suarez suffered a “bad sprain” to his right ankle during Barcelona’s win over Real Betis on Sunday, coach Ernesto Valverde confirmed.

Suarez was taken off for Philippe Coutinho in the 89th minute of the 4-1 victory, in which he scored one goal and set up the second of a Lionel Messi hat-trick.

“He has a bad sprain,” Valverde said afterward. “We’ll see what the doctors say but this is the feeling we have.”

Suarez looks unlikely now to feature over the international break, with Uruguay playing Uzbekistan in the China Cup on Friday.

He will hope to recover in time for Barca’s La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid on April 6 and has just under four weeks to be ready for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United.

AFP



More on Sports

UEFA Probes Ronaldo For ‘Improper Conduct’

Fantastic Messi Hat-Trick Blows Away Betis

Sarri Worried About Chelsea’s ‘Mentality’ After Everton Defeat

Ozil Slammed For Reportedly Inviting Erdogan To His Wedding

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV