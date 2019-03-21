Security Operatives Arrest Suspected Cult Leader, Others In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested a suspected cult leader and others over an attack on officers of the agency.

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, explained that enforcement operations were carried out on Wednesday to get rid of cultists and miscreant disturbing innocent members of the public around Mile 12 area of the state.

According to him, the agency acted on a series of ‘save our soul at Mile 12’ petitions submitted to his office by residents in the area and its environs.

“During the attack an officer of the agency (Sergeant Damilola Adeojo) was seriously injured with cutlasses and broken bottles and he is presently receiving treatment and undergoing a series of test on his head at LASUTH,” Egbeyemi was quoted as saying in a statement by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq.

He stated that no responsible and responsive government would tolerate miscreants and cultists disturbing innocent residents at any part of the state.

“Enough of these killings by cultists and miscreants across the state, particularly around Mile 12, Bariga, Somolu and Lagos Island,” Egbeyemi added.

He also confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has directed that all those arrested be charged to court for prosecution.

One of the suspects arrested, Ojo Opeyemi, claimed that they were given cutlasses by their group leaders at ‘Akani-Modo’ to attack the task force operatives.