Osun: ‘Davido’s Uncle Has Danced His Way To Victory’ – Nigerians React

Earlier on Friday, March 22, the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the state’s poll.

The tribunal’s verdict stirred various reactions across the nation, as many Nigerian took to social media to air their views on the court’s declaration.

Below are some of the things Nigerians on Twitter are saying about the tribunal’s verdict regarding the governorship election in Osun state.

Davido’s Uncle has danced his way to victory… Osun state Governor oshey — IFEANYI THE GREAT |🇳🇬 (@Eastcoastprince) March 22, 2019

IMOLE TI DE !!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO THE GREAT PEOPLE OF OSUN STATE ! 😝😝😝😝🌍🌍🌍🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/FVQK5roKkJ — Davido (@iam_Davido) March 22, 2019

Decision on Osun Re Run is huge and important for the electoral process with the way INEC keep canceling votes to force inconclusive elections. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) March 22, 2019

From day one, I have never doubted the sacking of APC from Osun after that sham election. Today, I have once again been proven right. Adeleke has won his seat. Let the dancing continue. Oya, where is my Gbegiri! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) March 22, 2019

Congratulations ADELEKE

Congratulations PDP

Congratulations OSUN state Shame on those who steal Mandates for a living. Onto the next — Aniefiok Etim (@aniefioketimMyk) March 22, 2019

OSUN VAR Its a goallllllll for Atikulate FC striker Ademola Adeleke. Let the celebration begin. @OfficialPDPNig pic.twitter.com/5gLdza9WHv — Ebube The Statesman (@akaebube) March 22, 2019

APC have decided to go to the Appeal Court to challenge the decision of the Osun Tribunal. Guess what? They would still lose even up to the Supreme Court. Where is my Gbegiri o jare and my cool beer and asun! — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) March 22, 2019

Osun and Oyo falls to PDP. APC retains Lagos, Ogun and Ekiti. With the way things are going on in Ondo, we might end up with 3/3 in SW Nigeria. Interesting times. — Dr. Dípò | The Career🔌 (@OgbeniDipo) March 22, 2019

Funny enough, the evidence PDP had against APC in Osun Elections at the Tribunal is Child’s Play compared to what @atiku has gathered against Buhari/APC. I congratulate Osun people. I Congratulate my President Atiku Abubakar in advance — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) March 22, 2019

Governor Wike and Governor Ikpeazu were sacked by Election Tribunals. They remained in office till after Supreme Court rulings Oyetooa remain Osun State Governor until supreme court decides. Thank you — Abiola M. W. The Patriot (@Busaayo) March 22, 2019

Except @OfficialAPCNg chooses NOT 2 go to to the Court of Appeal, & if need be, Supreme Court, decision of the Osun Governorship Election Tribunal is non binding as it is NOT the Court of final jurisdiction. Till those court rule, Oyetola remains The Osun Governor. — Mr. Aye Dee (@MrAyeDee) March 22, 2019