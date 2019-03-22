Osun: ‘Davido’s Uncle Has Danced His Way To Victory’ – Nigerians React

Updated March 22, 2019

 

Earlier on Friday, March 22, the Osun State Governorship Election Tribunal declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the state’s poll.

The tribunal’s verdict stirred various reactions across the nation, as many Nigerian took to social media to air their views on the court’s declaration.

Below are some of the things Nigerians on Twitter are saying about the tribunal’s verdict regarding the governorship election in Osun state.

