Paternity Claims Unnecessary, DNA Tests Show Anu Not Davido’s Daughter – Adeleke

Adedeji Adeleke, father of afrobeats star, Davido, has described paternity claims involving his son as unnecessary and says DNA test results indicate that 12-year-old Anuoluwapo is not the singer’s child.

Mr Adeleke, who spoke during a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, said while his son cannot take responsibility for a child that does not belong to him, Anu deserves to know her father.

According to him, five DNA tests have been done to verify the paternity claim, but, he says all of them have proved otherwise.

Davido’s father told the gathering that the singer has never denied owning a child.

Despite the results showing Anu was not Davido’s child, he recalled how he supported her.

He says he often sends money for Anu’s school fees and her upkeep. Mr Adedeji revealed that the aunt would always send receipts back to him whenever the money comes in and also provides evidence of things bought for the 12-year-old.

The Osun-born entrepreneur says up until last year, he sorted out the school fees while he stayed in touch with Anu’s aunt. This, he said, Davido did not know about.

“I did not discuss it with David or anybody,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchelle Anuoluwapo Adeleke (@anuadeleke001)

The long-running paternity dispute involving Davido and Anuoluwapo resurfaced in mid-January.

She made an appeal on Instagram requesting a fresh DNA test. The teenager cited years of bullying, mockery, and mental distress from classmates over claims that Davido is her father.

However, Davido has denied paternity of the child, saying five DNA tests at different hospitals have returned negative results.

A leaked chat allegedly with Davido showed the singer threatening to take action and jail her mother if the matter is not dropped.

Davido claimed his father insisted on the DNA tests for transparency.

But Anu’s mother, Ayotomide Labinjoh, has disputed Davido’s claims about multiple tests.

Labinjoh alleged that only one DNA test was conducted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchelle Anuoluwapo Adeleke (@anuadeleke001)

She claimed the 2014 test was compromised at a clinic. Labinjoh called for a fresh, independent DNA test. She requested that the new test be supervised by the U.S. Embassy or State Department, citing Davido’s U.S. citizenship, to ensure transparency.