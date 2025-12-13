APC Moves To Reclaim Osun After Adeleke’s Defection From PDP

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has charged party stakeholders in Osun State to unite in a renewed push to reclaim the state from the opposition-led administration in the 2026 governorship election.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, Ebojele Akhere Patrick, said Okpebholo delivered the message on Friday at the APC Osun State stakeholders’ meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Osogbo ahead of Saturday’s governorship primary election.

Addressing leaders, aspirants, and delegates, Okpebholo said the party has reached a decisive moment and must work together to “take back what belongs to us.” He declared, “It is time to take what belongs to us back. If that is what we want, then tomorrow, by the grace of God, we shall have it.

“This gathering speaks of our collective resolve not only to strengthen internal democracy but to reclaim Osun State into the progressive fold and restore purposeful leadership to our people.”

The move followed recent defection by the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, to the Accord Party from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okpebholo stressed that the primary election would be guided strictly by transparency and fairness.

He announced that the process would follow an affirmation and consensus model, adding that all 166 accredited delegates would be screened thoroughly.

“No delegate will be allowed in without proper accreditation. We want every stakeholder to understand the process completely to ensure fairness and accountability.”

He urged all party members, including leaders, aspirants, delegates, and supporters, to cooperate fully with the committee and election officials handling the process.

He said, “We must unite as one strong, indivisible family. The bigger task ahead is the 2026 governorship election, and unity is our strongest weapon.”

Governor Okpebholo emphasised that reclaiming Osun State requires commitment and absolute loyalty to the party structure, insisting that internal cohesion would determine the APC’s success in the coming election.

Speaking earlier, Governor of Ondo State and Deputy Chairman of the Election Committee, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, noted that party supremacy must guide all actions.

Stakeholders at the meeting echoed Okpebholo’s position, reaffirming that their unity is driven by a common goal: to take Osun State back from the opposition party and restore progressive governance in 2026.