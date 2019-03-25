Minimum Wage: Buhari Receives Report From Implementation Committee

The President has received the report of the Technical Advisory Committee on Implementation of the National Minimum Wage.

President Muhammadu Buhari received the report on Monday when he met with members of the committee at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The chairman of the committee and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismark Rewane, presented the report to the committee.

President Buhari gave assurance of reviewing the report expeditiously, adding that it may require inputs of some members of the committee.

He thanked the chairman and members, as well as representatives of ministries and government agencies for their hard work and patriotism.

The President inaugurated the committee in January 2019.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the Secretary to the government of the Federal, Mr Boss Mustapha, were among those present at the meeting.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, and that of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, as well as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, amongst others.

The meeting came one week after the Senate approved N30,000 minimum wage for Federal and State workers across the country.

The lawmakers gave the approval after the National Minimum Wage Bill was read and passed for the third time in the Senate.