Senate Approves N30,000 Minimum Wage For Federal, State Workers

Updated March 19, 2019
A file photo of the Senate during plenary at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja on December 18, 2018. Photo: [email protected]

 

The Senate has approved N30, 000 as the minimum wage for Federal and State workers.

This follows the passage of the National Minimum Wage Bill by members of the upper chamber on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on National Minimum Wage, Senator Francis Alimikhena had earlier presented the National Minimum Wage Act CAP N61 LFN (repeal and re-enactment) Bill, 2019 (SB. 722) to lawmakers which was read for the third time and then passed.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, during plenary, commended the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for carrying out their efforts responsibly and ensuring that their demands were heard.

“I want to commend the leaders of the organisations of the union. Let me also state that as government, we should ensure that at times like these, we should not wait for there to be strikes to do what is truly deserving for our workers.”

“I hope that with this minimum wage our workers will double their efforts to increase their productivity so that we can also improve the general productivity of the country. It is my hope that the implementation of this will start immediately.”



