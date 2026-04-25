Be Cautious, FG Alerts Nigerians In S’Africa To Planned Anti-Foreigner Demonstrations

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians residing in South Africa to be cautious of further anti-foreigner protests scheduled in the country.

An advisory issued on Friday by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) headed by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, noted that the warning followed an official circular from the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg (Ref No: CGJHB/AD/209/VOL I) dated April 22, 2026, that demonstrations in East London, Cape Town, Durban, and KwaZulu-Natal have turned violent, leading to looting, property damage, and injuries.

The statement urged Nigerians in the country to adhere to the advisory issued by the consulate general, warning of escalating demonstrations across the country.

According to intelligence noted in the Consulate’s circular, further protests are scheduled to happen in the Gauteng Province, between April 27-29, 2026, with demonstrators intending to apply pressure on the South African government over the presence of foreign nationals.

In response to the above, NiDCOM is advising all Nigerian citizens to avoid any confrontation with protesters, refrain from engaging with demonstration groups, and monitor local media outlets for real-time safety information.

Nigerian nationals were also urged to remain law-abiding at all times.

It was further advised that Nigerian business owners protect their businesses by closing on Freedom Day, April 27, and consider remaining closed on April 28 and 29, as foreign-owned businesses are often targeted during unrest.

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While fully endorsing the position of the Consul-General, Amb. Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, the Commission noted that the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg remains fully operational and is actively coordinating with South African police authorities to ensure the protection of Nigerian nationals.

The statement noted that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Ojukwu is engaging with the Foreign Affairs Minister in South Africa.

The advisory followed several viral videos circulating on social media showing groups confronting and, in some cases, assaulting African immigrants while demanding their exit.