Obasanjo Backs Calls For Diaspora Voting In Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has backed calls for the country to adopt diaspora voting.

Obasanjo made the remark when the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission,(NIDCOM) Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa and some staff of the Commission paid him a courtesy call in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He wondered why the National Assembly cannot amend the country’s laws to make room for Nigerians abroad to vote during elections.

On her part, the NIDCOM boss lauded Obasanjo for the move to get Nigerians to coordinate their activities under a Non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO), Nigerians in Diaspora Organisations, (NIDO) over twenty years ago.

She also informed the former president of some achievements of the NIDCOM since its establishment.

“This engagement process has led to investment by Nigerians in Diaspora in critical sectors of the economy such as health, agriculture, hospitality and tourism, housing, among others,” a statement from the agency’s Media, Public Relations Unit, signed by Gabriel Odu, read.

“The NIDCOM boss added that the Commission has also launched a Diaspora Data Mapping Portal for demographic and strategic development.”