Borno: NAF ‘Destroys’ Terrorists Hideouts In Southern Tumbuns

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has successfully destroyed terrorists’ hideouts in Southern Tumbuns, Borno State.

A Saturday statement signed by NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, noted that the feat was achieved through the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI.

According to the statement, the Group had carried out a sustained operational pressure on the terrorist “elements with a precision air interdiction mission” conducted on Friday, 24 April 2026 at about 6: 50 PM hours over Ali Sheriffti, a known terrorist enclave in the Southern Tumbuns.

“Acting on credible intelligence of terrorist activity, NAF air assets conducted a focused surveillance sweep, during which several insurgents were sighted moving along concealed tracks.

“The targets were trailed to structures hidden under dense foliage, confirming deliberate attempts at concealment. Following positive identification, the NAF executed a precise strike, engaging the structures with onboard munitions.

“The operation achieved the desired effect, with terrorist structures destroyed, further degrading their capability and freedom of movement in the area”, the statement read in part.

The Force noted that the strike underscores its sustained commitment to intelligence-led, precision-driven operations aimed at denying terrorists safe havens.

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The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, reaffirmed this resolve, stating that “the Nigerian Air Force will continue to pursue and dismantle terrorist networks with unwavering precision and relentless force, ensuring no enclave remains beyond our reach.”

He added that operations will continue with increased intensity to safeguard the nation and its citizens.