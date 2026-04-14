FG Insists Jilli Airstrike Was Intelligence-Led, Orders Full Investigation

The Federal Government has described the recent airstrike in the Jilli axis of Gubio Local Government Area, Borno State, as a precision counter-terrorism operation under Operation HADIN KAI carried out by the Nigerian Air Force.

It insisted that the operation was not indiscriminate, stressing that the area had long been designated a high-risk zone with security advisories restricting civilian movement.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation on Tuesday, which provided an official account of the airstrike that reportedly resulted in some civilian casualties.

According to the statement, the operation was based on sustained intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, which identified the Jilli axis, locally known as “Kasu Daulaye” (the terrorists’ market), as an insurgent-controlled enclave used for logistics, levy collection, and attack coordination by Boko Haram and ISWAP elements.

The Federal Government further said the assessment was reinforced on 12 April 2026 following the arrest of a 15-year-old ISWAP courier, Tijjani, in Ngamdu, who allegedly admitted to moving funds and logistics between Jilli and other locations, underscoring the exploitation of civilians, including minors.

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It also cited confirmation from Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, who reportedly said that Jilli and Gazabure markets were officially closed five years ago due to insurgent control, describing the area as a known terrorist hub.

Authorities added that the Bindul–Jilli axis has long been identified as a major terrorist corridor, noting previous incidents, including an IED attack in January 2026 and coordinated attacks in Ngamdu and Benisheikh on 9 April, linked to the same network.

Following weeks of surveillance, the Nigerian Air Force, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, confirmed the presence of terrorist elements before executing the strike aimed at disrupting supply lines and degrading insurgent capacity.

The Federal Government has ordered a full and independent investigation into the incident to review intelligence, targeting, and execution processes, and to ensure accountability where necessary.

It added that operational safeguards will be strengthened, while reaffirming that the protection of civilian lives remains a core obligation of the Armed Forces.

It also disclosed ongoing collaboration with the Borno and Yobe State Governments, as well as NEMA and SEMA, to provide humanitarian support to affected communities.

Civilians were urged to strictly adhere to security advisories, avoid restricted areas, and cooperate with security agencies. The Government also called on the media to report responsibly on security matters, warning that unverified reports could undermine national efforts.

Reaffirming its position, the Federal Government said press freedom must be balanced with responsibility, stressing the need for accurate and verified reporting on matters of national security.

It further highlighted progress in the fight against terrorism, noting that Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, recently disclosed that 386 convictions were secured from 508 terrorism-related cases at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The convictions, involving Boko Haram and ISWAP suspects, reportedly included life sentences for offenders found guilty of providing material support to insurgents. The trials were monitored by observers from Amnesty International, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the National Human Rights Commission.

The Government also referenced the publication of a list of 48 individuals and entities linked to terrorism financing, insisting that there is no safe haven for terrorism sponsors.

It reaffirmed its commitment to defeating terrorism and banditry, adding that it will not allow tragic incidents to weaken national resolve or undermine military operations.