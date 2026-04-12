Several Feared Killed, Injured In Suspected Airstrikes In Yobe, Borno Border Market

Several persons are feared killed and others injured following suspected accidental airstrikes at Jilli Market near Fuchimiram village in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Jilli is a border community with Damasak in Borno State and is located over 200 kilometres from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

The incident, reported by residents and local sources on Saturday, has not been officially confirmed.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred while traders were carrying out their normal business activities at the market.

An eyewitness who visited Geidam Specialist Hospital and shared images with Channels Television said several victims were receiving emergency medical attention, adding that the hospital’s Accident and Emergency unit has been overstretched as more injured persons continue to arrive.

Another local source told Channels Television that a military fighter jet was tracking the movement of suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area, who were reportedly said to have moved to the market to collect levies from residents before the incident occurred.

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Both Yobe and Borno state governments have yet to confirm the incident.

Mop-Up Airstrikes On Terrorists

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed carrying out air operations in the Jilli axis, though it did not state whether any civilian casualties were recorded.

In a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the NAF said it conducted precision follow-up mop-up airstrikes on identified terrorist locations within the Jilli axis of Borno State on April 11, 2026.

According to the statement, the mission was part of a coordinated air-ground operation with the Nigerian Army under Operation HADIN KAI, targeting fleeing insurgents and regrouping cells in the area.

“Coming amid intensified efforts to track and neutralise terrorist elements responsible for recent attacks on security forces within the wider theatre, the follow-on strikes were aimed at fleeing remnants and regrouping cells seeking to exploit the difficult terrain,” the statement said.

It added that the operation was based on credible intelligence and was aimed at consolidating earlier gains by security forces, noting that such actions are intended to deny terrorists freedom of movement and prevent attacks on both security positions and civilian communities.

The Air Force said the strikes form part of ongoing efforts to secure lives, protect property, and stabilise vulnerable areas across Borno State and the wider North-East region, while reaffirming its commitment to counter-terrorism operations.

However, the statement did not make any reference to casualties or confirm the incident reported by residents in the affected area.