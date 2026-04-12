NAF Conducts Mop-Up Airstrikes On Terrorist Targets In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has successfully carried out precision mop-up airstrikes on identified terrorist locations within the Jilli axis of Borno State.

The operation, conducted on April 11, 2026, targeted fleeing insurgents and regrouping cells in the area, according to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

Ejodame said the mission was part of a coordinated air-ground integration operation with the Nigerian Army, following an earlier successful engagement that effectively decimated terrorist positions in the area.

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“Coming amid intensified efforts to track and neutralise terrorist elements responsible for recent attacks on security forces within the wider theatre, the follow-on strikes were aimed at fleeing remnants and regrouping cells seeking to exploit the difficult terrain,” the statement said.

“Acting on credible intelligence received through close coordination with relevant stakeholders and validated by the appropriate operational command, the operation further consolidated gains already achieved by friendly forces,” it added.

The Air Force noted that the operation underscores the growing effectiveness of intelligence-driven joint force operations in denying terrorists freedom of movement and preventing attacks on both security positions and civilian communities.

“By sustaining pressure through immediate mop-up strikes after the initial coordinated assault, the Air Component has reinforced ongoing efforts to secure lives, protect property, and stabilise vulnerable areas across Borno State and the wider North-East theatre,” NAF said.

It added that the operation reflects the NAF’s continued commitment to counter-terrorism efforts through persistent surveillance, precision strikes, and rapid response actions, while reassuring citizens of the Armed Forces’ resolve to restore lasting peace and security.

However, the Air Force did not state whether the airstrikes resulted in any civilian casualties.