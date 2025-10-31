New Air Chief Redeploys Senior Officers

The Chief of Air Staff, Kelvin Aneke, has redeployed several senior officers of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in a “strategic move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency”.

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Ehimen Ejodame, said the latest postings affect key appointments at the Force Headquarters, field commands, and operational units across the country.

The statement noted that the reshuffle is part of ongoing efforts to optimise command effectiveness, improve decision-making, and reinforce mission readiness in response to evolving security challenges.

Among the officers affected is Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdullahi who has been appointed Chief of Policy and Plans.

Air Vice Marshal Adeniran Ademuwagun will serve as commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, while Air Vice Marshal Ibitayo Ajiboye, becomes Group Managing Director of the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) group of companies.

Air Vice Marshal Precious Amadi, is now Chief of Operations, and Air Vice Marshal Nnamdi Ananaba, takes over as Chief of Air Intelligence.

Ebimobo Ebiowe, AVM, has been appointed superintendent of standards and evaluation, while Ahmed Dari, AVM, assumes the role of chief of training.

The transformation and innovation branch will now be headed by Mohammed Ibrahim, AVM, “reflecting NAF’s increased focus on technology-driven operations”.

See the full statement below: