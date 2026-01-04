Air Strike Kills Scores Of Fleeing Bandits After Kano Attack — Army

The Nigerian Army has said scores of bandits were neutralised following a coordinated ground and air operation after attacks on communities in Kano State.

According to the army, bandits launched attacks on Shanono and Tsanyawa Local Government Areas of Kano State on the night of January 1, extending into the early hours of January 2.

Troops of the Joint Task Force successfully repelled the assaults and inflicted heavy casualties on the attackers.

Military sources said the fleeing bandits were subsequently tracked from Kano into Karaduwa Village in Matazu Local Government Area of neighbouring Katsina State, where the air component of Operation FANSAN YAMMA delivered what the Army described as a “decisive blow.”

“Intelligence reports indicated that the terrorists were conducting a burial for their killed members at Dan Marke in Matazu LGA,” the army said in a statement on Sunday.

“The Air Component located and trailed their movement until their motorcycles converged, after which a precision air strike was executed.”

The army also disclosed that the operation was supported by aerial Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which enabled accurate targeting.

“At least 23 terrorists were neutralised, while several others were believed to have sustained injuries. Their weapons and other equipment were also damaged during the strike,” the statement added.

Commending the operation, the Commander of 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ahmed Tukur, praised the troops and the Air Component for their performance.

“Their bravery and resilience in the face of adversity are commendable,” the Brigade Commander said.

The army further assured residents that the security situation in Kano State remained calm, noting that troops had intensified patrols and surveillance across affected areas.

“The situation in Kano State remains peaceful, with troops maintaining robust patrols,” the statement said, adding that “troop morale and fighting efficiency remain very satisfactory”.

The Nigerian Army also appealed to the public for continued cooperation in the fight against banditry and terrorism.

“The Nigerian Army appreciates the support of the public and urges citizens to continue to provide timely information that will aid in disrupting terrorist activities,” it said.

The statement, signed by Major Babatunde Zubairu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to national security, stressing that troops, in collaboration with other security agencies, “remain committed to protecting the lives and property of Nigerians”.