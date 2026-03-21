Power Outage Hits Lagos Communities After Gas Tanker Explosion

A power outage has hit some Lagos communities following a gas tanker explosion that occurred on the Lekki-Epe Expressway on Saturday.

The affected areas are Medallion Company, Sangotedo, Majek, Awoyaya, Eputu, Lakowe, Lasoro, Fidiso to Kolajo, and Elemoro Police Station.

READ ALSO: Two Killed, Goods Damaged As Gas Tanker Explodes In Lagos — LASG Fire Service

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company confirmed this in a statement on Saturday.

It explained that the resulting fire led to significant damage to the Ibeju and Medallion 33kV feeders.

The Disco also noted that critical conductors and overhead line equipment were affected, disrupting power supply in the affected areas.

“Please be informed that the current power outage was caused by a fire incident that occurred last night following a vehicle collision with a stationary gas tanker. The resulting fire led to significant damage to the Ibeju and Medallion 33kV feeders, including critical conductors and overhead line equipment.

“This unexpected incident has disrupted power supply in the affected areas. Our technical team is working diligently to replace the damaged components and restore power supply as quickly and safely as possible.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen incident and thank you,” the EKEDC stated on its X handle.

⚡ANNOUNCEMENT! IBEJU DISTRICT Power Update#EKEDC pic.twitter.com/vKfNlSupNj — Eko Electricity Distribution Company (@EKEDP) March 21, 2026

Massive Explosion

Properties worth thousands of naira while two people were reportedly burnt beyond recognition when a gas tanker and a tipper truck collided on the expressway, resulting in a massive explosion on Saturday.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said that the accident occurred at 02:36 a.m.

It was reported that an oncoming speeding 20-tonne tipper truck from Epe end rammed from behind into a stationary 30-tonne gas truck that failed to pull over from the highway.

It led to a fire spreading to three adjoining warehouses and 10 roadside shops, including a gym and generator house, before it was eventually put out.

Although the fire service said the incident was later brought under control, it disclosed that three Sienna buses, one Toyota Corolla car, and a forklift parked within the aforementioned properties were recovered.

The tipper driver and his assistant, both male adults, were also recovered, burnt beyond recognition, while the gas truck driver was reported to have escaped unhurt.